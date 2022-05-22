English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Navneet Education; target of Rs 121: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Navneet Education has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 121 in its research report dated May 20, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 22, 2022 / 06:12 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Navneet Education


    While NELI’s top-line was ahead of our estimates due to swift recovery in stationary exports; GM at 53.8% was broadly in-line with our expectation. Though syllabus change schedule for FY23E is not exciting (see exhibit 6); given last academic cycle was impacted by COVID usage of 2nd hand books can be lower aiding growth in publishing segment. On the other hand, management commentary on stationary exports continues to remain bullish and top-line CAGR of 25% is envisaged over next 3-4 years. Apart from strong tailwinds in publishing & stationary exports, NELI has intensified focus on Ed-Tech. Besides ear-marking Rs600mn towards spends in Navneet Future Tech, additional investment of Rs375mn will be made in SFA, a sports tech company in FY23E.



    Outlook


    While we cut our EPS estimates by 15%/6% for FY23E/FY24E to account for increased spends in Ed-Tech we maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of Rs121 (12x FY24E EPS; no change) amid 1) expected normalcy in publishing business as schools have re-opened 2) strong growth momentum in exports and 3) increasing focus on Ed-Tech.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Navneet Education #Prabhudas Lilladher #recommendation
    first published: May 22, 2022 06:12 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.