Buy Navneet Education; target of Rs 121: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Navneet Education

While NELI’s top-line was ahead of our estimates due to swift recovery in stationary exports; GM at 53.8% was broadly in-line with our expectation. Though syllabus change schedule for FY23E is not exciting (see exhibit 6); given last academic cycle was impacted by COVID usage of 2nd hand books can be lower aiding growth in publishing segment. On the other hand, management commentary on stationary exports continues to remain bullish and top-line CAGR of 25% is envisaged over next 3-4 years. Apart from strong tailwinds in publishing & stationary exports, NELI has intensified focus on Ed-Tech. Besides ear-marking Rs600mn towards spends in Navneet Future Tech, additional investment of Rs375mn will be made in SFA, a sports tech company in FY23E.

Outlook

While we cut our EPS estimates by 15%/6% for FY23E/FY24E to account for increased spends in Ed-Tech we maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of Rs121 (12x FY24E EPS; no change) amid 1) expected normalcy in publishing business as schools have re-opened 2) strong growth momentum in exports and 3) increasing focus on Ed-Tech.

