Buy Navin Fluorine; target of Rs 3000: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi's research report on Navin Fluorine

To strengthen its specialty chemicals division and for growth, Navin Fluorine announced Rs1.95bn capex in agro and pharma, expected to be funded through internal accruals and debt. The multi-purpose plant at its wholly-owned subsidiary, Navin Fluorine Advanced Sciences, at Dahej, Gujarat, is expected to be commissioned in H1 FY23, with ~1.4x asset turnover. The expansion would help launch products of complex fluorinated chemistry and strengthening customer relations.

Outlook

We upgrade our rating to Buy with a higher target of Rs3,000, valuing the stock at 34x FY23e EPS, earlier Rs2,500.

