MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Navin Fluorine; target of Rs 3000: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Navin Fluorine has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3000 in its research report dated December 18, 2020.

Broker Research
December 18, 2020 / 01:45 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi's research report on Navin Fluorine


To strengthen its specialty chemicals division and for growth, Navin Fluorine announced Rs1.95bn capex in agro and pharma, expected to be funded through internal accruals and debt. The multi-purpose plant at its wholly-owned subsidiary, Navin Fluorine Advanced Sciences, at Dahej, Gujarat, is expected to be commissioned in H1 FY23, with ~1.4x asset turnover. The expansion would help launch products of complex fluorinated chemistry and strengthening customer relations.


Outlook


We upgrade our rating to Buy with a higher target of Rs3,000, valuing the stock at 34x FY23e EPS, earlier Rs2,500.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Navin Fluorine #Recommendations
first published: Dec 18, 2020 01:45 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.