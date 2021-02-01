Buy Navin Fluorine; target of Rs 3000: Anand Rathi

live bse live

Anand Rathi's research report on Navin Fluorine

With strong, 35% y/y, growth in its high-value business, Navin’s Q3 revenue/EBITDA/PAT grew 18.7%/22.9%/29.7% y/y. Its past business recovered, driven by normal demand. Ahead, we are positive on Navin’ future performance following the strong performance in its high-value business, product launches and revenue from the highperformance product segment (Q4 FY22) and the commissioning of MPP in H1 FY23.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with the same target price of Rs.3,000, valuing the stock at 34x FY23e EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.