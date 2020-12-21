MARKET NEWS

Buy Navin Fluorine; target of Rs 2742: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Navin Fluorine has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2742 in its research report dated December 18, 2020.

December 21, 2020 / 03:44 PM IST
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on Navin Fluorine


NFIL has announced capex of Rs1.95bn for setting up a multi-purpose plant (MPP), which is expected to commence production from H1FY23. The MPP is expected to reach peak utilization levels in 2-3 years, with an asset turnover of 1.35-1.45x (Rs2.6-2.8bn sales potential). The plant is structured to act as a launchpad for upcoming molecules. The plant will produce five new molecules to cater to the agro space, for which there is no domestic competition. NFIL expects some of the molecules to grow significantly and would require dedicated plants in the next 2-3 years, depending on the success of the end product. NFIL also has a pipeline of seven new products (for pharma and agro), which would be gradually introduced as and when required, depending on economics of five initial molecules. NFIL sees the possibility of forward-integration in some molecules from the initial launch. Large capex undertaking for MPP ensures long-term earnings growth, in our view.



Outlook


We raise our TP by 17% to Rs 2,742 as we move from target PE to target PEG methodology (forward PE/1- year prospective EPS growth). We apply 1.38x PEG on Dec’22E EPS and 25% growth in Dec’23E EPS. Maintain a Buy rating and OW in EAP.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Navin Fluorine #Recommendations
first published: Dec 21, 2020 03:44 pm

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

