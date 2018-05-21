App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 21, 2018 06:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Navin Fluorine International; target of Rs 890: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Navin Fluorine International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 890 in its research report dated May 17, 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on Navin Fluorine International


Navin Fluorine International Ltd’s (NFIL IN) four decade long experience in handling  niche  Fluorine  chemistry,  strategic  tie  ups with significant entities (viz Honeywell PLC and Piramal Enterprises), prudent allocation of carbon  emission  reduction  credits  (earned ~ Rs 4.0 bn from FY11-FY13 to invest in Specialty Chemicals and CRAMS) and faster than expected growth in CRAMS  business  (expected  to grow at a CAGR of 65.8% from FY15-20E) are a testament  to  NFIL’s  journey  of  being  the strongest player in Fluorine

Outlook

The  stock  price has seen a significant run-up (~5x in 3 years) with limited  scope  for  further  re-rating  in valuations, we expect the stock  performance to mimic earnings growth (17.2% earnings CAGR from FY17-20E). We are valuing NFIL at 22x FY20E EPS of Rs 40.4 and resume coverage with a TP of Rs 890.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

