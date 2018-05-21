Buy Navin Fluorine International; target of Rs 890: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Navin Fluorine International

Navin Fluorine International Ltd’s (NFIL IN) four decade long experience in handling niche Fluorine chemistry, strategic tie ups with significant entities (viz Honeywell PLC and Piramal Enterprises), prudent allocation of carbon emission reduction credits (earned ~ Rs 4.0 bn from FY11-FY13 to invest in Specialty Chemicals and CRAMS) and faster than expected growth in CRAMS business (expected to grow at a CAGR of 65.8% from FY15-20E) are a testament to NFIL’s journey of being the strongest player in Fluorine

Outlook

The stock price has seen a significant run-up (~5x in 3 years) with limited scope for further re-rating in valuations, we expect the stock performance to mimic earnings growth (17.2% earnings CAGR from FY17-20E). We are valuing NFIL at 22x FY20E EPS of Rs 40.4 and resume coverage with a TP of Rs 890.

