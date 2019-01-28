App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 05:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Navin Fluorine International; target of Rs 836: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Navin Fluorine International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 836 in its research report dated January 24, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Navin Fluorine International


Navin Fluorine International Ltd (NFIL) reported sales/ EBITDA of Rs. 2.26bn/524mn up by 6.5/1.7% YoY. PAT declined by 21.8% YoY to Rs 388mn (ex Dahej ops). Though price hikes taken in the legacy business cushioned the impact of higher RM prices (EBITDAM @23.2%, up 236bps QoQ), revenues from CRAMS continued to be subdued. The management indicated that certain campaigns in the CRAMS BU were shifted to the next financial year keep their capacities under-utilized. However, new customer acquisitions, which have a long lead time, are largely in place and 2 successful client audits were recently concluded. R-22 capacity would be cut by 15% in 2020 pursuant to the Montreal protocol. The company has strategized to enter into downstream (non-emissive) R-22 derivatives and intend to maintain full capacity utilization.


Outlook


We thus cut our EPS estimates for FY20/21E by 5.3/5.8% due to lower contribution from CRAMS BU and cut P/E multiple to 20x with a revised target price of Rs 836/share.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 05:14 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Navin Fluorine International #Recommendations

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.