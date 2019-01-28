Buy Navin Fluorine International; target of Rs 836: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Navin Fluorine International

Navin Fluorine International Ltd (NFIL) reported sales/ EBITDA of Rs. 2.26bn/524mn up by 6.5/1.7% YoY. PAT declined by 21.8% YoY to Rs 388mn (ex Dahej ops). Though price hikes taken in the legacy business cushioned the impact of higher RM prices (EBITDAM @23.2%, up 236bps QoQ), revenues from CRAMS continued to be subdued. The management indicated that certain campaigns in the CRAMS BU were shifted to the next financial year keep their capacities under-utilized. However, new customer acquisitions, which have a long lead time, are largely in place and 2 successful client audits were recently concluded. R-22 capacity would be cut by 15% in 2020 pursuant to the Montreal protocol. The company has strategized to enter into downstream (non-emissive) R-22 derivatives and intend to maintain full capacity utilization.

Outlook

We thus cut our EPS estimates for FY20/21E by 5.3/5.8% due to lower contribution from CRAMS BU and cut P/E multiple to 20x with a revised target price of Rs 836/share.

