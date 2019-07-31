App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Navin Fluorine International; target of Rs 834: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Navin Fluorine International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 834 in its research report dated July 30, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on Navin Fluorine International


Navin fluorine international ltd reported Sales/EBITDA/PAT de-growth of 0.5/3.8/0.3% YoY to ` 2.41bn/607mn/395mn. Sales were lower than our expectations by 7.5% (D.est: ` 2.6bn), while EBITDA/PAT came in-line with estimates (D.est: ` 577/391mn). Gross margins improved on a sequential basis by 230 bps, while there was a drop on a YoY basis of 250 bps to 52.5%. The company has taken price hikes in Q1FY20 and expects gross margins to be sustainable with fluorspar prices softening.


Outlook


Given the recent correction in the stock price and compelling valuations, NFIL is trading at 14.2x FY21E EPS at the CMP. We recommend investors to buy NFIL. We have a target price of ` 834/share (SOTP – EV/EBITDA based valuation tabulated in exhibit 1.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 31, 2019 04:17 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Navin Fluorine International #Recommendations

