you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Navin Fluorine International; target of Rs 812: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Navin Fluorine International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 812 in its research report dated May 07, 2019.

HDFC Securities' research report on Navin Fluorine International


CRAMS BU: 11.9% decline in revenues to Rs 1.78bn in FY19 was owing to deferment of 2 campaigns. A change in leadership position at the customer’s end led to 1 such deferment. This campaign is likely to start in H2FY20. There is still no visibility on the second campaign. However, new customer development, repeat orders from existing customers and scaling-up of existing molecules will drive future growth. Besides, the expansion in Dewas that will be completed in Jul-19 will help ramp-up production.


Outlook


We maintain BUY on NFIL after an in-line 4QFY19 with a TP of Rs 812 (20x FY21E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 9, 2019 03:10 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Navin Fluorine International #Recommendations

