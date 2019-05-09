Buy Navin Fluorine International; target of Rs 812: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Navin Fluorine International

CRAMS BU: 11.9% decline in revenues to Rs 1.78bn in FY19 was owing to deferment of 2 campaigns. A change in leadership position at the customer’s end led to 1 such deferment. This campaign is likely to start in H2FY20. There is still no visibility on the second campaign. However, new customer development, repeat orders from existing customers and scaling-up of existing molecules will drive future growth. Besides, the expansion in Dewas that will be completed in Jul-19 will help ramp-up production.

Outlook

We maintain BUY on NFIL after an in-line 4QFY19 with a TP of Rs 812 (20x FY21E EPS).

