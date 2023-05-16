Accumulate Navin Fluorine International; target of Rs 5166: KR Choksey

Accumulate

KR Choksey's research report on Navin Fluorine International

Navin Fluorine International Ltd. (NFIL)’s consolidated revenue for Q4FY23 has increased by 70.48% on a YoY basis to INR 6971 million as against INR 4089 million in Q4FY22 and improved by 23.7% sequentially from INR 5636 million in Q3FY23. EBITDA for Q4FY23 stood at INR 2018 million as against INR 942 million in Q4FY22, registering a significant growth of 114.2% on a YoY basis and 29.7% on a QoQ basis from INR 1556 million in Q3FY23. EBITDA margin came at 29.0% in Q4FY23 as against 23.0% in Q4FY22, an increase of 595 bps on a YoY basis and a sequential improvement of 135 bps. PAT for the quarter, stood at INR 1364 million as against INR 751 million in Q4FY22, an increase of 81.6% on a YoY basis and a QoQ increase of 35.6%. EPS is reported at INR 27.51 as against INR 15.17 in Q4FY22 and INR 21.49 in Q3FY23.

Outlook

We maintain our recommendation to “ACCUMULATE” on the company applying P/E of 45x on FY25E EPS with a revised target price of INR 5,166/share (Prev. Target - INR 4,725), an upside of 9.3% to CMP.

