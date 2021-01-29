MARKET NEWS

Buy Navin Fluorine International; target of Rs 3115: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on Navin Fluorine International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3115 in its research report dated January 27, 2021.

January 29, 2021 / 07:02 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on Navin Fluorine International


Navin Fluorine International Ltd (NFIL) reported a healthy consolidated sales growth of 18.7% YoY to Rs 3.09bn (marginal sequential de-growth of 3.1%). EBITDA grew by 22.9% YoY to Rs 805mn and PAT growth stood at 29.7% YoY to Rs 589mn. NFIL’s growth momentum in new-age businesses aided higher profitability, as order enquiries in CRAMS and small de-bottlenecking capex’ bear fruits. Headwinds in refrigerant gases are yet to relinquish, as realisations and volumes of R-22 gas continue to be under-pressure. While Inorganic fluorides business has now seen a couple of client addition – which could improve growth visibility in ensuing quarters.



Outlook


We have fine-tuned our estimates and upgrade our rating to Buy. We have a target price of Rs 3,115/share on the basis of SOTP valuation (Exhibit 1) on FY24E EBITDA.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #Navin Fluorine International #Recommendations
first published: Jan 29, 2021 07:02 pm

