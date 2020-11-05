Buy Navin Fluorine International; target of Rs 1925: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Navin Fluorine International

Navin Fluorine’s (NFIL) consolidated Q2FY21 revenue rose 17% yoy to Rs3.2bn, beating estimates (Emkay: Rs2.81bn; Consensus: Rs2.71bn). NFIL recorded the highest quarterly sales ever, crossing Rs3bn. Q2 earnings beat estimates on better-than-expected contribution from CRAMS segments and supported by the specialty chemical segment, which lifted EBIDTA margins as well. The board has declared an interim dividend of Rs5 per share. EBITDA rose 33% yoy to Rs907mn (Emkay: Rs697mn/ Consensus: Rs699mn). EBITDA margin was up 350bps yoy to 28.5%, led by lower RM costs and other expenses. Gross margin expanded 150bps yoy to ~55%, the best in class delivered by NFIL. PAT rose 43% yoy to Rs679mn (Emkay: Rs485mn; Consensus: Rs492mn) on lower ETR (28% vs. 32% last year). Depreciation was up 27% yoy to Rs108mn. Profit from associated company came in at Rs34mn vs. Rs8mn last year. For H1FY21, sales rose 1.8% yoy to Rs5.3bn; EBITDA was up 4.6% yoy at Rs1.6bn, led by higher EBITDA margins at 27% (up 240bps yoy); and PAT was up 36% yoy at Rs1.2bn, led by low ETR (~30% vs. 32% last year) and higher other income at Rs458mn (up ~2x).

Outlook

Cash and bank deposits have considerably increased to Rs~4.1bn (end of Sept’20) from ~Rs2.8bn, led by strong cash generation from operations and liquidation of long-term investments. Working capital requirement has inched up further on higher receivables.

