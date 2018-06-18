App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 09:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Nava Bharat Ventures, target Rs 163: Dinesh Rohira

We have a buy recommendation for Nava Bharat Ventures which is currently trading at Rs 145.60 for target of Rs 163, says Dinesh Rohira of 5nance.com.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dinesh Rohira

Nava Bharat Ventures traded in a positive trajectory on its weekly price chart post its correction from its 52-week high of Rs 184 levels. It took a strong support at Rs 120 levels.

Despite a muted market breath, the scrip witnessed a strong momentum as it managed to break out from its multi-long moving average level of 200-50-days.

It also witnessed a substantial volume breakout on the weekly chart which indicates an upward trend. On the weekly price chart, the scrip registered a solid bullish candlestick pattern indicating a sustained rally post current breakout from crucial level.

Further, the weekly RSI is placed at 58 which suggests a buying regime at a current level along with positive cues from MACD suggesting an upward shift.

The stock is likely to face resistance around Rs 168 while support level is placed at Rs 288. We have a buy recommendation for Nava Bharat Ventures which is currently trading at Rs 145.60 for target of Rs 163.

Disclaimer: The author is Founder & CEO, 5nance.com. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 09:34 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.