Last Updated : Sep 18, 2020 04:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Natco Pharma: target of Rs 954: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on Natco Pharma recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 954 in its research report dated September 18, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on Natco Pharma


Natco Pharma (Natco) would be the first company to launch Revlimid (lenalidomide) in Mar’22 as Dr Reddy’s (DRL) settlement with Celgene over its patent clears the path for Natco. DRL would launch sometime after Natco (we assume 6 months) and would have market share restrictions lower than Natco in our view. Till date, three companies (Natco, DRL and Alvogen) have settled the litigation with innovator and would launch during this exclusivity period (FY23- FY26).


Outlook


We expect Natco to generate total revenue and PAT of US$1.3bn and US$900mn during the shared exclusivity period over FY23-FY26. This would imply an NPV of Rs302/share for Revlimid for Natco. Upgrade to BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 18, 2020 04:51 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Securities #Natco Pharma #Recommendations

