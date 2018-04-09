App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Apr 09, 2018 05:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Natco Pharma; target of Rs 908: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Natco Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 908 in its research report dated April 09, 2018.

Geojit's research report on Natco Pharma


High emphasis on R&D and complex molecules focusing on long term stability and growth. Recently raised Rs 915crs to fund capacity additions.Integrated platform makes Natco a low cost manufacturer while strong global presence establishes them as a prospective player.We expect EBITDA margin to remain stable at 40% over FY18-20E led by new launches in US & India and improvement in operational efficiency.

Outlook

We expect international/domestic niche FD segment to grow by 12%&14% resp. for FY 19/20 and factor an earnings outlook of 13%CAGR over FY18-20E. Hence, we value Natco at 19x on FY20E EPS and arrive at a target price of Rs 908 and recommend ‘Buy’ rating.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Geojit #Natco Pharma #Recommendations

