Buy Natco Pharma: Akash Jain

Akash Jain

Incorporated in 1981 and headquartered in Hyderabad with over 4,825 employees across all locations, Natco Pharma is a niche player with an R&D focus, vertically integrated with an experienced management team and presence across multiple speciality therapeutic segments. Focus on complex generics for the US markets with niche Para IV and Para III filings and an integrated platform makes Natco a low cost manufacturer. Its strong global presence establishes it as a prospective player.

Natco enjoys an API portfolio of over 37 US DMFs (submission of details to FDA) with more than 10 products under development. The company has 43 niche ANDA filings, including 20 Para IV filings in the US and 22 approved ANDAs. Natco through its partner Mylan is expecting to generate significant sales from gCopaxone 40mg in FY19. Note gCopaxone is used for the treatment of people with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS). Through their another partner Alvogen which launched gTamiflu suspension for the first time last year is expected to boost revenue growth during flu season (typically November-March).

The management in its recent concall in Q4FY18 said it benefited from the strong flu season in the US market. gTamiflu (suspension and tablet) revenue in Q4 was high and some profit will also get recognised in Q1 FY19e. gCopaxone is a slow ramping but a sticky product and will drive profitability in FY19e. Current market share stands at 15-16 percent. The management expects less competition. The 20mg gCopaxone is manufactured in India, while 40mg gCopaxone is manufactured at a contracted site.

gVidaza market share is 7-8 percent but it is not a large product. In gFosrenol (lanthanum carbonate - used to lower phosphate levels in patients with end stage kidney disease), Natco is the only generic player. In gRevlimid, it has replied to USFDA queries and expects to submit the drug for approval. The latter is likely by end FY19e or early FY20e.

In Q4 FY18, formulation revenue, excluding US, stood at Rs 158.5 crore (oncology: Rs 82.8 crore, non-oncology: Rs 62.4 crore), API revenue: Rs 60 crore and export formulation (including profit sharing): Rs 492 crore). In domestic oncology, Natco has launched some first-to-launch drugs. Its Hep-C franchisee is stabilising and will grow further when it bags approvals in Indonesia and Philippines.

The management believes that only niche products will make money in the US market. Over the next few years, the company said it has few one-off large opportunities in the US. It expects approval momentum to tick in from Brazil from FY19e onwards. Going forward, India, Brazil and Canada will remain focus areas and the management said it will keep focussing on niche areas. Canada business has a topline of Canadian $15 million and is profitable.

The company is executing well and is one of the best niche players in the pharma industry. It boasts of a strong brand position in domestic oncology and Hepatitis C (Hep-C) segments. It launched the generic version of Gilead’s Sovaldi (Sofosbuvir) and its combinations for treatment of Hep-C in India.

Over the last couple of years, it has proved its R&D capabilities and successfully launched multiple complex generics. The company has witnessed a stellar run in its profitability at the PAT level from Rs 157 crore in FY16 to Rs 695 crore in FY18. It has a strong balance sheet and a robust base to make relatively aggressive investments (versus the past) to move into the next growth orbit.

We expect strong earnings growth owing to anticipated launches of gNexavar, gRevlimid and gCopaxone. The company is intensifying regulatory filings rate in rest of the world (RoW) markets led by the Hep-C portfolio. The management is focused on a select few high potential filings through either NDDS or complex chemistries.

With the scale-up in India and RoW markets, the company is bound to witness a healthy run in the next 3-5 years. For FY18, RoE and return on capital employed stood at 22.6 percent and 28.9 percent, respectively.

At the CMP of Rs 830 per share (face value: Rs 2 per share), the company is valued at 21 times FY18 EPS which we believe is cheap as compared to its peers. Long term investors can add this company to their portfolio and wait for at least 5 years to reap the rewards of wealth creation.

: The author is Vice President – Equity Research, Ajcon Global. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.