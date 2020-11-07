172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-narayana-hrudayalaya-target-of-rs-405-icici-direct-6081071.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Narayana Hrudayalaya; target of Rs 405: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Narayana Hrudayalaya has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 405 in its research report dated November 04, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Narayana Hrudayalaya


The recovery in financial performance post Covid-19 was better than expected. Revenues grew 52.7% QoQ to Rs 600.7 crore (down 26.9% YoY) due to strong recovery seen across mature and new hospitals. EBITDA margins were at 4.5% against -23.1% in Q1FY21 and 14.8% in Q2FY20, with sequential improvement in margins seen amid better operational leverage. Net loss for the quarter was at Rs 3.4 crore against loss of Rs 119.7 crore in Q1FY21 (profit of Rs 45.3 crore in Q2FY20).


Outlook


We continue to believe in the long term prospects of the company on the back of asset-right model and affordability philosophy. We arrive at an SOTP target price of Rs 405 by valuing matured hospitals and Cayman Islands at 11x FY23E EV/EBITDA, new hospitals & other business at 1x FY23E EV/sales.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 7, 2020 01:40 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Narayana Hrudayalaya #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.