Buy Narayana Hrudayalaya; target of Rs 405: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Narayana Hrudayalaya

The recovery in financial performance post Covid-19 was better than expected. Revenues grew 52.7% QoQ to Rs 600.7 crore (down 26.9% YoY) due to strong recovery seen across mature and new hospitals. EBITDA margins were at 4.5% against -23.1% in Q1FY21 and 14.8% in Q2FY20, with sequential improvement in margins seen amid better operational leverage. Net loss for the quarter was at Rs 3.4 crore against loss of Rs 119.7 crore in Q1FY21 (profit of Rs 45.3 crore in Q2FY20).

Outlook

We continue to believe in the long term prospects of the company on the back of asset-right model and affordability philosophy. We arrive at an SOTP target price of Rs 405 by valuing matured hospitals and Cayman Islands at 11x FY23E EV/EBITDA, new hospitals & other business at 1x FY23E EV/sales.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.