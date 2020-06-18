App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 08:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Narayana Hrudayalaya; target of Rs 340: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Narayana Hrudayalaya has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 340 in its research report dated June 17, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Narayana Hrudayalaya


Q4FY20 revenues de-grew 2.9% YoY to Rs 742.9 crore. EBITDA margins improved 119 bps YoY to 12.9% mainly due to Ind-AS impact. Subsequently, EBITDA grew 7.0% YoY to Rs 95.7 crore. PAT fell 67.8% YoY to Rs 12.0 crore due to higher depreciation and interest charges on account of Ind-AS 116 implementation. On a full year basis, revenues grew 9.3% to Rs 3128 crore and EBITDA margins expanded 346 bps to 13.5% with EBITDA up 47% YoY to Rs 423 crore.



Outlook


We continue to believe in the long term prospects of the company on the back of asset-right model and affordability philosophy. We arrive at an SOTP target price of Rs 340 by valuing matured hospitals and Cayman Islands at 10x FY22E EV/EBITDA, new hospitals & other business at 1x FY22E EV/sales.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 18, 2020 08:17 am

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Narayana Hrudayalaya #Recommendations

