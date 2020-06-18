Buy Narayana Hrudayalaya; target of Rs 340: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Narayana Hrudayalaya has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 340 in its research report dated June 17, 2020.
Q4FY20 revenues de-grew 2.9% YoY to Rs 742.9 crore. EBITDA margins improved 119 bps YoY to 12.9% mainly due to Ind-AS impact. Subsequently, EBITDA grew 7.0% YoY to Rs 95.7 crore. PAT fell 67.8% YoY to Rs 12.0 crore due to higher depreciation and interest charges on account of Ind-AS 116 implementation. On a full year basis, revenues grew 9.3% to Rs 3128 crore and EBITDA margins expanded 346 bps to 13.5% with EBITDA up 47% YoY to Rs 423 crore.
Outlook
We continue to believe in the long term prospects of the company on the back of asset-right model and affordability philosophy. We arrive at an SOTP target price of Rs 340 by valuing matured hospitals and Cayman Islands at 10x FY22E EV/EBITDA, new hospitals & other business at 1x FY22E EV/sales.
