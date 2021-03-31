Buy Narayana Health; target of Rs 517: Geojit

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Geojit's research report on Narayana Health

NH operates 47 healthcare facilities including hospitals, clinics and heart centres with 6,656 capacity beds and 30+ specialities. The company has a strong track record of providing quality healthcare services at an affordable cost. Over the last 5 years, NH has focused on increasing its presence at tier-1 cities by setting up premium multispecialty hospitals in New Delhi, Gurugram and Mumbai. We expect revenue to grow at a CAGR of 21% over FY21-FY23E and EBITDA margin to expand to 14.5% in FY23E as share of revenues from new hospitals and Cayman Islands increase.

Outlook

We initiate coverage on Narayana Health with a BUY rating based on 20x FY23E EV/EBITDA with a target price of Rs.517.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More