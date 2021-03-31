English
Buy Narayana Health; target of Rs 517: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Narayana Health has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 517 in its research report dated March 31, 2021.

March 31, 2021 / 03:01 PM IST
 
 
Geojit's research report on Narayana Health


NH operates 47 healthcare facilities including hospitals, clinics and heart centres with 6,656 capacity beds and 30+ specialities. The company has a strong track record of providing quality healthcare services at an affordable cost. Over the last 5 years, NH has focused on increasing its presence at tier-1 cities by setting up premium multispecialty hospitals in New Delhi, Gurugram and Mumbai. We expect revenue to grow at a CAGR of 21% over FY21-FY23E and EBITDA margin to expand to 14.5% in FY23E as share of revenues from new hospitals and Cayman Islands increase.



Outlook


We initiate coverage on Narayana Health with a BUY rating based on 20x FY23E EV/EBITDA with a target price of Rs.517.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Mar 31, 2021 03:01 pm

