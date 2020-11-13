Buy Nalco; target of Rs 41: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Nalco

Nalco's (NACL) 2QFY21 higher-than-expected EBITDA at INR2.8b (v/s est. INR2.2b) and volumes were a surprise once again. EBITDA continues to strengthen due to LME recovery and lower input commodity costs. We raise our FY21/FY22E EBITDA estimates by 36%/28% to factor in the recovery in LME prices. Maintain Buy.

Outlook

We value the stock at 5.5x FY22E EV/EBITDA to arrive at TP of INR41. Maintain Buy.

