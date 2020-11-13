PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Nalco; target of Rs 41: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Nalco recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 41 in its research report dated November 12, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Nalco


Nalco's (NACL) 2QFY21 higher-than-expected EBITDA at INR2.8b (v/s est. INR2.2b) and volumes were a surprise once again. EBITDA continues to strengthen due to LME recovery and lower input commodity costs. We raise our FY21/FY22E EBITDA estimates by 36%/28% to factor in the recovery in LME prices. Maintain Buy.


Outlook


We value the stock at 5.5x FY22E EV/EBITDA to arrive at TP of INR41. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 13, 2020 03:11 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Nalco #Recommendations

