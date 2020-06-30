Buy Nalco; target of Rs 40: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Nalco

NACL reported an improved 4QFY20 result, as expected, driven by lower cost of production. Realization, however, remained weak due to lower LME. We raise our FY21 EBITDA estimate to factor lower input costs in FY21. Maintain Buy.

Outlook

We value the stock at 5x FY22E EV/EBITDA to arrive at TP of INR40. Buy.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.