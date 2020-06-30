App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 01:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Nalco; target of Rs 40: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Nalco recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 40 in its research report dated June 28, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Nalco


NACL reported an improved 4QFY20 result, as expected, driven by lower cost of production. Realization, however, remained weak due to lower LME. We raise our FY21 EBITDA estimate to factor lower input costs in FY21. Maintain Buy.


Outlook


We value the stock at 5x FY22E EV/EBITDA to arrive at TP of INR40. Buy.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 30, 2020 01:56 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Nalco #Recommendations

