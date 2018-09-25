App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 05:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Nalco; target of Rs 107: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Nalco has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 107 in its research report dated September 24, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Nalco


Revenue from sale of metal and alumina increased 26% YoY to INR93.7b driven by 21% increase in LME, partially offset by 4% appreciation of currency and 11% /3% increase in sales volumes for metal/alumina. Nalco realized a premium over the LME of USD57/t on metal exports and USD196/t in the domestic market. Alumina realization was up 26% to USD370/t. Nalco has advantage of captive bauxite mines, coal linkage and logistics due to strategic locations. However, its wage bill keeps growing unfettered every year without corresponding improvement in productivity. Employee wages now account for more than USD500/t in metal CoP (cost of production), which is the highest in the world. Although, total headcount declined 2% to 6,776, average recurring annual wages increased 32% to INR29.21m per annum – highest in Indian metal and mining industry.


Outlook


We have changed INR/USD assumption by 7%, which has been partially offset by reduction in LME assumption. As a result, estimate for EBITDA has increased by 16%/12% to INR33.1b/28.4b for FY19/FY20E. Stock is trading at attractive valuations i.e. EV/EBITDA of 3.4xFY20E and P/E of ~7xFY20E. We value the stock at INR107/share based on 5.5xEV/EBITDA for FY20E.


For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 05:05 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Nalco #Recommendations

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.