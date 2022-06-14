Buy Muthoot Finance; target of Rs 1220: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Muthoot Finance

Key highlights from our channel checks in Southern India for gold loan NBFCs in general and MUTH in particular are: a) teaser rates have not gone away – just that the 6.9% teaser rate has been replaced by 9.9%-11.9% teaser rates, b) banks and gold loan fintechs (despite the recent media coverage on Rupeek) have still not reduced their aggression, c) gold loan demand was weak in May’22 and redemptions were high because of the wedding season; but the demand has swiftly recovered in the first ten days of Jun’22 and gives hope to salvage the quarter, d) MUTH is re-pricing its teaser rate gold loans disbursed at 6.9% p.a. between Dec’21 and Mar’22 to higher interest rates of 9.9%-11.9%, which can have multiple implications with the most obvious being the potential for increase in the portfolio yields of the gold loan book.



Outlook

We delve deeper into each of these and also highlight a few questions that still remain unanswered. Our estimates are largely unchanged and we maintain our BUY rating on MUTH with a TP of INR1,220 (based on 2.0x FY24E P/BV).

More Info

At 17:30 Muthoot Finance was quoting at Rs 1,030.85, down Rs 7.10, or 0.68 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,050.25 and an intraday low of Rs 1,025.05.

It was trading with volumes of 8,558 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 29,794 shares, a decrease of -71.28 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.24 percent or Rs 23.75 at Rs 1,037.95.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,722.55 and 52-week low Rs 1,023.35 on 15 November, 2021 and 13 June, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 40.08 percent below its 52-week high and 0.86 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 41,372.68 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More