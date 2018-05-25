App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 25, 2018 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Music Broadcast; target of Rs 469: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Music Broadcast has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 469 in its research report dated May 23, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Music Broadcast

Revenue grew 14% YoY (flat QoQ) to INR759m, in line with our expectation, led by (1) volume growth at new (Phase III) stations, and (2) volume and yield growth at legacy stations. This coupled with 3% decline in opex (including write-backs) led to 65% YoY (17% QoQ) jump in EBITDA to INR274m, an 8% beat.

Outlook

Asset-light business model coupled with robust growth should provide impetus to healthy return ratios. We expect RoE/RoCE to reach 14% by FY20 (9% FY18). We maintain Buy, with a TP of INR469 (EV of 15x FY20E EBITDA).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Music Broadcast #Recommendations

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.