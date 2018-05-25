Buy Music Broadcast; target of Rs 469: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Music Broadcast has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 469 in its research report dated May 23, 2018.
Motilal Oswal's research report on Music Broadcast
Revenue grew 14% YoY (flat QoQ) to INR759m, in line with our expectation, led by (1) volume growth at new (Phase III) stations, and (2) volume and yield growth at legacy stations. This coupled with 3% decline in opex (including write-backs) led to 65% YoY (17% QoQ) jump in EBITDA to INR274m, an 8% beat.
Outlook
Asset-light business model coupled with robust growth should provide impetus to healthy return ratios. We expect RoE/RoCE to reach 14% by FY20 (9% FY18). We maintain Buy, with a TP of INR469 (EV of 15x FY20E EBITDA).
