you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Music Broadcast; target of Rs 450: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Music Broadcast has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated July 25, 2018.

Broker Research
 
 
Dolat Capital's research report on Music Broadcast

MBL reports revenue growth of 7.6% YoY led by rate hike in all 12 core stations and improving utilization in Phase III markets. EBITDA margin improved 290bps YoY to 34.4% as Phase III markets contribution to EBITDA came in earlier than anticipated and Yield & inventory improvement translating into operating leverage. EBITDA margin is estimated to move towards the upper end of the band (33%-35%) over the next three years due to lower marketing/promotion expenses as there is no new station slated for launch. We largely maintain our estimates and our BUY recommendation; rollover to Sep’19 target price of ` 450 based on 16x one-year fwd. EV/EBITDA.

Outlook

EBITDA margin is estimated to move towards the upper end of the band (33%-35%) over the next three years due to lower marketing/promotion expenses as there is no new station slated for launch. We largely maintain our estimates and our BUY recommendation; rollover to Sep’19 target price of ` 450 based on 16x one-year fwd. EV/EBITDA.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 30, 2018 04:49 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Music Broadcast #Recommendations

