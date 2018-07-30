Buy Music Broadcast; target of Rs 450: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Music Broadcast

MBL reports revenue growth of 7.6% YoY led by rate hike in all 12 core stations and improving utilization in Phase III markets. EBITDA margin improved 290bps YoY to 34.4% as Phase III markets contribution to EBITDA came in earlier than anticipated and Yield & inventory improvement translating into operating leverage. EBITDA margin is estimated to move towards the upper end of the band (33%-35%) over the next three years due to lower marketing/promotion expenses as there is no new station slated for launch. We largely maintain our estimates and our BUY recommendation; rollover to Sep’19 target price of ` 450 based on 16x one-year fwd. EV/EBITDA.

Outlook

EBITDA margin is estimated to move towards the upper end of the band (33%-35%) over the next three years due to lower marketing/promotion expenses as there is no new station slated for launch. We largely maintain our estimates and our BUY recommendation; rollover to Sep’19 target price of ` 450 based on 16x one-year fwd. EV/EBITDA.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.