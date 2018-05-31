App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 03:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Music Broadcast; target of Rs 450: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Music Broadcast has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated May 23, 2018.

Dolat Capital's research report on Music Broadcast

MBL reports revenue growth of 14.1% YoY led by Phase III stations in terms of volume and by legacy stations in terms of yields. EBITDA margin improved 1100bps YoY to 36.0% is also helped by better collection as no provision for RDD had a positive impact of 200 bps on the margin; balance of the margin improvement (+900bps) was due to absence of losses/launch expenses of new stations.

Outlook

We believe higher ad. spends due to elections, introduction of MRUC rating and lower threat from digital vs other segments of media are some of the key triggers for performance of radio. We maintain our BUY recommendation and rollover to Jun’19 TP of ` 450 based on 17x one yr. fwd. EV/EBITDA.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 31, 2018 03:47 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Music Broadcast #Recommendations

