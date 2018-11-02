App
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Music Broadcast; target of Rs 440: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Music Broadcast has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 440 in its research report dated October 27, 2018.

Anand Rathi's research report on Music Broadcast


Driven by volume growth in its new stations and pricing growth in legacy stations, Music Broadcast’s Q2 sales grew 6% y/y, to `801m. Ad-spends have been deferred to Q3 due to the festival season (vs. the split festive season between 2Q/3Q FY18; adjusting for this, growth was ~16% y/y). With costs stable, margins expanded 120bps y/y to 33.1%. As Q2 FY19 bellied our expectations, we have cut our FY19e/FY20e EBITDA by respectively 4%/9%. Introducing FY21e lead us to revise our multiple to 15x FY21e (a 10% discount to our target multiple for Zee and a 10% premium to ENIL) from 20x FY20e EV/EBITDA earlier, reflecting overall weakness in ad spend. We lower our target to `440.


Outlook


Music Broadcast is our top pick in the radio space. We retain our Buy rating, with a new target of `440 (earlier `520).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 2, 2018 12:35 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Music Broadcast #Recommendations

