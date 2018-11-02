Buy Music Broadcast; target of Rs 440: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi's research report on Music Broadcast

Driven by volume growth in its new stations and pricing growth in legacy stations, Music Broadcast’s Q2 sales grew 6% y/y, to `801m. Ad-spends have been deferred to Q3 due to the festival season (vs. the split festive season between 2Q/3Q FY18; adjusting for this, growth was ~16% y/y). With costs stable, margins expanded 120bps y/y to 33.1%. As Q2 FY19 bellied our expectations, we have cut our FY19e/FY20e EBITDA by respectively 4%/9%. Introducing FY21e lead us to revise our multiple to 15x FY21e (a 10% discount to our target multiple for Zee and a 10% premium to ENIL) from 20x FY20e EV/EBITDA earlier, reflecting overall weakness in ad spend. We lower our target to `440.

Outlook

Music Broadcast is our top pick in the radio space. We retain our Buy rating, with a new target of `440 (earlier `520).

