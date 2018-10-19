Buy Music Broadcast; target of Rs 420: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Music Broadcast

The Music Broadcast Ltd (MBL) stock is down ~30% from its peak YTD—partly due to concerns over growth visibility for the radio medium at large, and MBL in particular. Also, MBL posted weak 10% revenue growth in FY18 and 8% revenue CAGR in 1HFY19, which is much lower than our expectation. In this context, we hosted MBL management for an investor roadshow to discuss the radio sector outlook and MBL’s growth prospects.

Outlook

Although the overall media sector has seen de-rating due to concerns about digital evolution, the radio segment appears well poised for sustainable growth, primarily as it continues to offer attractive value proposition for advertisers and enjoy good listenership. We arrive at a TP of INR430 on 15x EV/EBITDA (v/s INR450). Maintain Buy.

