Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Music Broadcast; target of Rs 405: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Music Broadcast has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 405 in its research report dated January 29, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Music Broadcast


Music Broadcast Ltd (MBL) reported healthy performance with revenues increasing 14.2% YoY to Rs870mn (PLe of Rs853 mn) due to rising inventory utilization in batch 1 stations (45% in 1QFY19, 50% in 2QFY19 and 53% in 3QFY19) and price hike of 11% taken in top 12 markets during the quarter. EBITDA margin expanded 230 bps YoY to 32.9% due to incremental contribution coming in from batch 1 stations that broke even in 4QFY18 and 5.0% YoY decline in employee expenses (Rs8mn worth of incentives were reversed for non-achievement of revenue targets) partially offset by higher marketing spend to the extent of Rs45-50mn (spend was higher due to election season & delayed festivities). PAT increased 41.0% YoY to Rs164mn (PLe of Rs155mn) as operating leverage benefits started kicking in with improving utilization reiterating the advantage of fixed cost model. Rising utilization of batch 1 stations (from a range of 35-40% in FY18 to 65% in FY21E) and increase in effective rate (5.4% CAGR over FY18-21E for 28 legacy stations) is expected to drive sales and PAT at a CAGR of 11.8% and 21.1% over FY18-21E. We value the stock at 15.5x FY20 EBITDA of Rs1.3bn to arrive at per share value of Rs403.


Outlook


Our DCF enabled per share value stands at Rs407. We arrive at blended TP (50% weight to each methodology) of Rs405 per share (Rs401 earlier). Maintain BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 30, 2019 03:43 pm

tags #Buy #Music Broadcast #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

