Buy Music Broadcast; target of Rs 402: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Music Broadcast

Music Broadcast Ltd’s (MBL) 3QFY19’s revenue /EBITDA/PAT grew by 14/22.6/38% YoY on a low base, in-line with our estimates. The growth recovery was driven by 11% rate hike in the legacy markets, festive advertising and contribution from the Govt, ECom & Auto sectors. Revenue growth guidance of 12- 14% remains intact on the back of recovering economy and political spends.

Outlook

We like MBL owing to its superior execution, focus on geographic than multi-frequency expansion, healthy balance sheet (~Rs 2bn net cash), return ratios and cash flows. Reiterate BUY with a revised TP of Rs 402 (25x Dec-20E FCFE/sh).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.