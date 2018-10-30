Buy Music Broadcast; target of Rs 394: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Music Broadcast

Music Broadcast Ltd (MBL) reported a steady performance with revenues increasing 5.7% YoY to Rs801mn due to rising inventory utilization in batch 1 stations and price hike of 8% taken in the top 12 markets during the previous quarter. EBITDA margin expanded 120 bps YoY to 33.1% due to incremental contribution coming in from batch 1 stations that broke even in 4QFY18 and operating leverage benefits that started kicking in with improving utilization. PAT growth was muted at 8.5% YoY (inclusive of OCI), despite operating margin expansion due to higher tax rate of 39.4% resulting from redemption of long term investments (attracts higher tax) to fund the buy back. Management maintains revenue growth guidance of 12-14% and expects EBITDA margin to expand in FY19E on the back of upcoming festive season and pick up in political/government spends with elections nearing. Given rising utilization and effective rate we expect sales and PAT to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% and 22.7% over FY18-20E. We value the stock at 15.5x FY20 EBITDA of Rs1.34bn to arrive at per share value of Rs397 per share. Our DCF enabled per share value stands at Rs392 per share.

Outlook

We arrive at blended TP (50% weight to each methodology) of Rs394 per share. Maintain BUY.

