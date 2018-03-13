App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 13, 2018 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Music Broadcast Ltd ; target of Rs 450: ICICIdirect.

ICICIdirect is bullish on Music Broadcast Ltd Ltd has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated February 27, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICIdirect's research report on Music Broadcast Ltd


Music Broadcast ( MBL ), one of the leading FM radio  players in India, is in a sweet spot to capitalise on the growth of the Indian FM radio sector , aided by expansion into new cities as well as prudent investment approach vis - à - vis its peers. The company is in a leadership position in terms of listenership across India and has been reporting industry leading revenue growth in the past four years.

Outlook

Given the robust growth potential (topline and EBITDA CAGR of 13.9 % and 17. 0 %, respectively, in FY17 - 20 E), we assign a target price of RS 45 0 /share, based on triangulated approach (DCF, P/E and EV/EBITDA). We initiate coverage on the company with a BUY recommendation.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #ICICIdirect #Music Broadcast Ltd #Recommendations

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC