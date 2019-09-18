Buy Muruti Suzuki, says Rahul Mohindar

Rahul Mohindar of viratechindia.com told CNBC-TV18, "Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has witnessed a fairly good correction. The last 5-6 day drop has seemed to play out in a big way in most of these stocks, but L&T seems to be changing for the medium to long-term too.\\"

\\"I would utilise this drop to get in. So keeping a stoploss at Rs 1,030 one could be looking at long positions here. Targets on L&T in the near-term would be at Rs 1,125 and subsequently we could even move to about Rs 1,140-1,145, so certainly we would think that L&T at current levels could be bought into,\\" he added.

\\"Maruti Suzuki India too could be an outperformer. It has been an outperformer over the last couple of weeks and my opinion would be at Rs 1,680-1,700 it is a good point to place a stoploss and get in. I believe Rs 1,770 for those who are looking at a week or two weeks timeframe could be a target and given the month out I would not be surprised if Rs 1,830 comes in. So Maruti would be a clear buy at this point in time,\\" Mohindar said.

