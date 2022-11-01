Buy Multi Commodity Exchange; target of Rs 1700: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Multi Commodity Exchange
MCX is the leader in commodity derivatives exchanges in India with ~96.8% market share in terms of commodity futures turnover. It has ~100% market share in precious metals, base metals and energy • Presence in various commodities offers healthy diversification.
Outlook
Being a market leader in commodities exchange and a beneficiary of increase in option volume, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value MCX at ~33x core FY24E EPS and net cash and maintain our target price at Rs 1700.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.