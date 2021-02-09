MARKET NEWS

Buy MPS; target of Rs 570: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on MPS has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 570 in its research report dated January 30, 2021.

February 09, 2021 / 11:48 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on MPS


MPS reported beat with a revenue growth of 5.9% QoQ (DE: 2.6%) largely led by traction in Content Biz. / E-learning Biz. (grew 6.5%/18.6% QoQ) while Platform Biz. remained flat due to decline in Highwire Biz. EBIT improved by 619bps QoQ to 23.2% (DE: 17.5%) led by profitability improvement in Platform Biz. Due to Cost Savings in Highwire (EBITDA: up 1,220bps QoQ to 33.7%) and positive operating leverage impact in E-learning Biz. leading to reduced loss margin (EBITDA: 8.2% from -3.3%). MPS expects improved traction from E-learning segment as work has resumed post pandemic related pause early this year. Profitability in the segment is skewed with India region at double digit EBITDA & Swiss region still under losses. Content Business is also performing well as MPS is gaining market share and it is more confident on the Biz. With profitability improvement playing out across business segments, and revived growth prospects of Content/ E-learning Biz.



Outlook


MPS is well poised for strong financial performance and gradual re-rating of the stock, we maintain our Buy rating with TP of Rs570, valued at 12x FY23 Earnings per share of Rs45.5.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 9, 2021 11:48 pm

