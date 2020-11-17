PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 17, 2020 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy MPS; target of Rs 550: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on MPS has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 550 in its research report dated November 11, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on MPS


MPS reported slight beat on results in Q2, with a 34.9% QoQ growth in revenue (our estm: 31.9% QoQ) largely led by inorganic contribution from acquired Highwire business while organic business biz segments remained in flat to slightly negative growth range. OPM declined 360bps QoQ to 17.0% (our estm: 15.0%) due to decline in margins of all 3 biz segments where-in Platform business was impacted by lower EBITDA margin of acquired Highwire Biz (early double digit). MPS expects Highwire business to deliver improved profitability (40-45% EBITDA margins) by end of FY22 led by cost take-outs (IT, Rent, Other inefficiencies), limited incremental cost for revenue growth (cross sell leverage) and cost arbitrage opportunities by off-shoring. Post Highwire integration, MPS would focus on revival of profitability across all business segments, that will drive overall earnings momentum which we believe is achievable given the past robust turn-around track record.



Outlook


Improved business visibility, strong margin revival potential and attractive valuations, make strong investment case, we maintain our Buy rating with TP of Rs550, valued at 12x FY23 Earnings per share of Rs45.5.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 17, 2020 05:01 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #MPs #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.