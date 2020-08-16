Buy MPS; target of Rs 480: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on MPS

MPS reported strong Q1FY21 results, with a 3.2% QoQ growth in revenue (our estm: 6.0% QoQ de-growth), led by Content business growth of 12.6% QoQ and Platform business growth of 23.6% QoQ. OPM improved 90bps QoQ to 20.6% (our estm: 7.7%) primarily due to strong revival in content business margins to 33.2% from 8.1% QoQ. MPS acquired HighWire, a publishing-biz peer for $7.1mn, and is expected to be integrated fully from Q2 with potential annualised revenues of $13mn-$17mn (break-even OPM). MPS expects to cross sell complementary tech across the huge Highwire client base (150 service relationships with clients). Publishing business revival and Highwire integration solves the growth concern for the company and focus now shifts toward timely revival of profitability in acquired business to company average (30%).

Outlook

Given the tough environment we believe it may take longer than usual but given attractive valuation and strong payouts (dividend + buyback) maintain our Buy rating with TP of Rs480, valued at 12x FY22 PER.

