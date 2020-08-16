172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-mps-target-of-rs-480-dolat-capital-5708041.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 07:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy MPS; target of Rs 480: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on MPS has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 480 in its research report dated August 14, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on MPS


MPS reported strong Q1FY21 results, with a 3.2% QoQ growth in revenue (our estm: 6.0% QoQ de-growth), led by Content business growth of 12.6% QoQ and Platform business growth of 23.6% QoQ. OPM improved 90bps QoQ to 20.6% (our estm: 7.7%) primarily due to strong revival in content business margins to 33.2% from 8.1% QoQ. MPS acquired HighWire, a publishing-biz peer for $7.1mn, and is expected to be integrated fully from Q2 with potential annualised revenues of $13mn-$17mn (break-even OPM). MPS expects to cross sell complementary tech across the huge Highwire client base (150 service relationships with clients). Publishing business revival and Highwire integration solves the growth concern for the company and focus now shifts toward timely revival of profitability in acquired business to company average (30%).



Outlook


Given the tough environment we believe it may take longer than usual but given attractive valuation and strong payouts (dividend + buyback) maintain our Buy rating with TP of Rs480, valued at 12x FY22 PER.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 16, 2020 07:55 am

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #MPs #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.