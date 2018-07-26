App
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mphasis with a target of Rs 1350: Siddharth Sedani

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Siddharth Sedani

Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers

Mphasis Ltd. is an IT services company with expertise in Application Development and Maintenance, Infrastructure Outsourcing, and Business & Knowledge Process Outsourcing.

The Company is making efforts to increase revenue from fixed-price projects (FPP), which will Increase contribution and act as a strong margin lever for the company going forward. As of March 18, 74 percent of the revenues were attributable to time & materials model & 26 percent from FPP model.

We expect the company to report revenue CAGR of 14.18 percent over the next two financial years. On the profitability front, we expect the company to report operating margins of around 16.7 percent in FY19E and 17 percent in FY20E.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 03:29 pm

