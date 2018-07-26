Buy Mphasis with a target of Rs 1350: Siddharth Sedani

Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers

Mphasis Ltd. is an IT services company with expertise in Application Development and Maintenance, Infrastructure Outsourcing, and Business & Knowledge Process Outsourcing.

The Company is making efforts to increase revenue from fixed-price projects (FPP), which will Increase contribution and act as a strong margin lever for the company going forward. As of March 18, 74 percent of the revenues were attributable to time & materials model & 26 percent from FPP model.

We expect the company to report revenue CAGR of 14.18 percent over the next two financial years. On the profitability front, we expect the company to report operating margins of around 16.7 percent in FY19E and 17 percent in FY20E.

