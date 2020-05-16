Buy Mphasis; target of Rs 970: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Mphasis has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 970 in its research report dated May 15, 2020.
Anand Rathi 's research report on Mphasis
With revenue/margins moving up q/q (0.6%/42bps), Mphasis’ Q4 was resilient. DXC (26% of revenue, down 2.8% q/q) faced challenges but Direct (74%, up 1.8% q/q) had TCV wins of $201m (up 6.3% q/q), taking the FY20 TCV to $715m, up 16%. Aided by the rupee, the 16.4% EBIT margin was up 42bps q/q.
Outlook
On the prolonged lockdown, we cut our FY21e/22e 5.7%, and lower our target to `970 (from `1,030 earlier), at a PE of 16x FY22e EPS. The dividend yield is an attractive 4.4%.
