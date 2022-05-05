English
    Buy Mphasis; target of Rs 4150: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Mphasis has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4150 in its research report dated May 02, 2022.

    May 05, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on Mphasis


    Mphasis had another strong quarter, growing 4% q/q (4.3% CC) to $431m. TCVs were a high $347m, up 42% y/y (TTM up 29% y/y). Commentary on US/mortgage was a little cautious but retained a high FY23 growth outlook (supported by hiring and TCVs) despite the situation. Q4 EBIT margin was 14.3% (flattish q/q) and FY23 guidance is 15.3% to 17%, with all four levers (M&A, utilisation, offshoring and pyramid) offering tailwinds ahead.


    Outlook


    We raise our estimates ~10%, largely on margins, and our target to Rs4,150 (36x FY24, slightly above LTI on better FCF profile). We retain a Buy.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Broker Research
    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #MphasiS #Recommendations
    first published: May 5, 2022 12:12 pm
