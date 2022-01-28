MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • SBI

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    SBI
    Register Now!“Unlock Credit” with CredAvenue.Pre-Budget discussion on “Solving the enterprise lending and borrowing puzzle in Budget 2022” 29th January at 3pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Mphasis; target of Rs 3868: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Mphasis has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3868 in its research report dated January 21, 2022.

    Broker Research
    January 28, 2022 / 03:51 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mphasis


    Strong beat on revenue growth, 7.5% QoQ USD (Ple: 5.4%, 6%) was led by strong growth in Direct business (~8.7% QoQ USD, 9% QoQ CC) while DXC continued to decline (-10.5% QoQ USD, -10.4% QoQ CC). Blink acquisition contributed USD 9 mn implying overall organic revenue growth of 5.1% QoQ USD. Growth was strong across all verticals led by BCM (55% of revenue, 8.9% QoQ USD in Q3, 24% YoY in YTD FY22) aided market share gains. MPHL reported strong growth in new TCV wins $335 mn 39% QoQ, 35% YoY in Q3 and $1.08 bn, 25% YoY in 9MFY22. Despite strong bookings deal pipeline is up 7% QoQ and 10% YoY. Proactive new deal hunting has led to impressive four large deal wins for the company unlike small size short cycle deal wins by mid-cap peers. LTM average deal size has also consistently increased ($71 mn in 3Q22 vs $ 67 mn in 3Q21 and $31 mn in 3Q20).


    Outlook


    Our EPS estimates increase by 2.7%/2.2% for FY23/24 led by increase in revenue estimates. We arrive at DCF based TP of Rs. 3868, earlier Rs. 3772 (implied target multiple of 35x on FY24 EPS). Mpahsis is currently trading at multiples of 32x/27x on FY23/24 EPS of 95/112 respectively with Revenue/EPS CAGR of 17%/21% over FY22-24E. Maintain Buy.


    More Info on Trent

    Close

    Related stories


    At 15:44 hrs MphasiS was quoting at Rs 3,036.85, up Rs 103.50, or 3.53 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,108.40 and an intraday low of Rs 2,979.15.

    It was trading with volumes of 10,294 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 24,152 shares, a decrease of -57.38 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 4.28 percent or Rs 131.05 at Rs 2,933.35.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 3,659.75 and 52-week low Rs 1,399.30 on 19 October, 2021 and 24 February, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 17.02 percent below its 52-week high and 117.03 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 57,020.03 crore.

    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #MphasiS #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Jan 28, 2022 03:51 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.