Buy Mphasis; target of Rs 3868: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mphasis

Strong beat on revenue growth, 7.5% QoQ USD (Ple: 5.4%, 6%) was led by strong growth in Direct business (~8.7% QoQ USD, 9% QoQ CC) while DXC continued to decline (-10.5% QoQ USD, -10.4% QoQ CC). Blink acquisition contributed USD 9 mn implying overall organic revenue growth of 5.1% QoQ USD. Growth was strong across all verticals led by BCM (55% of revenue, 8.9% QoQ USD in Q3, 24% YoY in YTD FY22) aided market share gains. MPHL reported strong growth in new TCV wins $335 mn 39% QoQ, 35% YoY in Q3 and $1.08 bn, 25% YoY in 9MFY22. Despite strong bookings deal pipeline is up 7% QoQ and 10% YoY. Proactive new deal hunting has led to impressive four large deal wins for the company unlike small size short cycle deal wins by mid-cap peers. LTM average deal size has also consistently increased ($71 mn in 3Q22 vs $ 67 mn in 3Q21 and $31 mn in 3Q20).

Outlook

Our EPS estimates increase by 2.7%/2.2% for FY23/24 led by increase in revenue estimates. We arrive at DCF based TP of Rs. 3868, earlier Rs. 3772 (implied target multiple of 35x on FY24 EPS). Mpahsis is currently trading at multiples of 32x/27x on FY23/24 EPS of 95/112 respectively with Revenue/EPS CAGR of 17%/21% over FY22-24E. Maintain Buy.

More Info on Trent

At 15:44 hrs MphasiS was quoting at Rs 3,036.85, up Rs 103.50, or 3.53 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,108.40 and an intraday low of Rs 2,979.15.

It was trading with volumes of 10,294 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 24,152 shares, a decrease of -57.38 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 4.28 percent or Rs 131.05 at Rs 2,933.35.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 3,659.75 and 52-week low Rs 1,399.30 on 19 October, 2021 and 24 February, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 17.02 percent below its 52-week high and 117.03 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 57,020.03 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More