    Buy Mphasis; target of Rs 3650: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Mphasis has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3650 in its research report dated February 25, 2022.

    February 28, 2022 / 02:02 PM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's report on Mphasis


    Mr. Nitin Rakesh, CEO, and Mr. Manish Duggar, CFO, in an interaction with us, highlighted that cloud migration, data, core modernization and customer experience are major tech consumption trends, and the company’s investments have enabled it to capitalize on growth opportunities in those areas and sustain growth momentum. Focus on proactive large deal origination, client mining, new logo additions and a steady increase in deal sizes and tenure led to robust deal TCV wins and revenue conversion. Traction in BFSI, Hitech, Travel and Healthcare augurs well for sustainable growth. Mphasis remains confident of delivering organic EBITM within 15.5-17% in FY22. The integration of Blink will have an incremental 100bps negative impact for the first two years. It expects margins to remain stable with an upward bias, considering the offshore shift, flattening pyramid and lower dilutive impact from Blink, with growing revenue negating wage inflation.


    Outlook


    We retain Buy on Mphasis with a TP of Rs3,650 (33x Mar’24E EPS) on continued strength in the Direct business with stable margins. Overall revenue growth should converge with the Direct business as the share of the DXC business shrinks further.


    At 14:02 hrs MphasiS was quoting at Rs 3,053.35, up Rs 3.35, or 0.11 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,063.55 and an intraday low of Rs 2,977.00.

    It was trading with volumes of 6,506 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 15,142 shares, a decrease of -57.03 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 3.49 percent or Rs 102.80 at Rs 3,050.00.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 3,659.75 and 52-week low Rs 1,575.05 on 19 October, 2021 and 09 March, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 16.57 percent below its 52-week high and 93.86 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 57,400.53 crore.

    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #MphasiS #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 28, 2022 01:54 pm

