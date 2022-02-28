Buy Mphasis; target of Rs 3650: Emkay Global Financial

live bse live

Emkay Global Financial's report on Mphasis

Mr. Nitin Rakesh, CEO, and Mr. Manish Duggar, CFO, in an interaction with us, highlighted that cloud migration, data, core modernization and customer experience are major tech consumption trends, and the company’s investments have enabled it to capitalize on growth opportunities in those areas and sustain growth momentum. Focus on proactive large deal origination, client mining, new logo additions and a steady increase in deal sizes and tenure led to robust deal TCV wins and revenue conversion. Traction in BFSI, Hitech, Travel and Healthcare augurs well for sustainable growth. Mphasis remains confident of delivering organic EBITM within 15.5-17% in FY22. The integration of Blink will have an incremental 100bps negative impact for the first two years. It expects margins to remain stable with an upward bias, considering the offshore shift, flattening pyramid and lower dilutive impact from Blink, with growing revenue negating wage inflation.

Outlook

We retain Buy on Mphasis with a TP of Rs3,650 (33x Mar’24E EPS) on continued strength in the Direct business with stable margins. Overall revenue growth should converge with the Direct business as the share of the DXC business shrinks further.

At 14:02 hrs MphasiS was quoting at Rs 3,053.35, up Rs 3.35, or 0.11 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,063.55 and an intraday low of Rs 2,977.00.

It was trading with volumes of 6,506 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 15,142 shares, a decrease of -57.03 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 3.49 percent or Rs 102.80 at Rs 3,050.00.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 3,659.75 and 52-week low Rs 1,575.05 on 19 October, 2021 and 09 March, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 16.57 percent below its 52-week high and 93.86 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 57,400.53 crore.

