    Buy Mphasis; target of Rs 3650: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Mphasis has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3650 in its research report dated April 29, 2022.

    May 03, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's report on Mphasis


    Mphasis delivered in-line operating performance in Q4. Gross revenue grew by 4% QoQ to USD431mn, meeting our expectations, thanks to continued traction in the Direct business. EBITM grew by 10bps QoQ to 15.2%. Revenues of the Direct business rose 5.2% QoQ (4.7% CC) to Rs30.2bn. Broad-based demand, healthy new deal wins (USD347mn in Q4) and a strong deal pipeline should help sustain revenue growth. Management is confident of delivering industry-leading growth in Direct in FY23. It also expects further convergence of the overall growth rate with the Direct business as the share of DXC reduces further. DXC revenues grew by 1.6% QoQ (CC 1.1%; after 7 quarters of sequential decline) but fell 43.6% YoY to ~Rs1.7bn. DXC's share of revenue declined to 5.2%, closer to the company's guidance of mid-single digits by FY22-end. Although the relationship with DXC remains strong, it is not a focused investment area for Mphasis now.


    Outlook


    We are largely retaining our FY23/FY24 EPS estimates (<0.5% change). We maintain Buy with a TP of Rs3,650 at 33x Mar'24E EPS, considering the strength of the Direct business and attractive valuations.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #MphasiS #Recommendations
    first published: May 3, 2022 11:41 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.