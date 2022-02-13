Buy Mphasis; target of Rs 3490: Hem Securities

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Hem Securities report on Mphasis

Mphasis Ltd Q3 FY22 consolidated revenues came in at ₹3124 Cr, up 26.2% YoY and up 8.8% QoQ. Op Profit for Q3FY22 stood at ₹553 Cr, up 18.8% YoY and up 11.1% QoQ. Op margins for Q3FY22 came at 17.7%, -111bps YoY and +35 bps QoQ. PAT for Q3FY22 stood at ₹358 Cr, up 9.8% YoY and up 4.75% QoQ.



Outlook

We initiate a “BUY” rating on the stock and value the stock at 36.0x FY23E earnings to arrive at the target of ₹3490.

More Info on Trent

At 17:30 MphasiS was quoting at Rs 3,001.25, down Rs 108.40, or 3.49 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,045.20 and an intraday low of Rs 2,949.00.

It was trading with volumes of 11,986 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 22,095 shares, a decrease of -45.75 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.72 percent or Rs 82.35 at Rs 3,109.65.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 3,659.75 and 52-week low Rs 1,399.30 on 19 October, 2021 and 24 February, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 18.14 percent below its 52-week high and 114.11 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 56,408.02 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More