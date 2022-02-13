English
    Buy Mphasis; target of Rs 3490: Hem Securities

    Hem Securities is bullish on Mphasis has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3490 in its research report dated February 08, 2022.

    February 13, 2022 / 10:35 AM IST
    Hem Securities report on Mphasis


    Mphasis Ltd Q3 FY22 consolidated revenues came in at ₹3124 Cr, up 26.2% YoY and up 8.8% QoQ. Op Profit for Q3FY22 stood at ₹553 Cr, up 18.8% YoY and up 11.1% QoQ. Op margins for Q3FY22 came at 17.7%, -111bps YoY and +35 bps QoQ. PAT for Q3FY22 stood at ₹358 Cr, up 9.8% YoY and up 4.75% QoQ.



    Outlook


    We initiate a “BUY” rating on the stock and value the stock at 36.0x FY23E earnings to arrive at the target of ₹3490.


    At 17:30 MphasiS was quoting at Rs 3,001.25, down Rs 108.40, or 3.49 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,045.20 and an intraday low of Rs 2,949.00.

    It was trading with volumes of 11,986 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 22,095 shares, a decrease of -45.75 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.72 percent or Rs 82.35 at Rs 3,109.65.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 3,659.75 and 52-week low Rs 1,399.30 on 19 October, 2021 and 24 February, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 18.14 percent below its 52-week high and 114.11 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 56,408.02 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Feb 13, 2022 10:35 am
