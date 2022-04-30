English
    Buy Mphasis; target of Rs 3200: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Mphasis recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3200 in its research report dated April 29, 2022.

    April 30, 2022 / 09:54 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Mphasis


    MPHL's 4QFY22 performance was led by a 4.7% constant currency (CC) QoQ growth in the Direct business. DXC was marginally up (+1.1% QoQ CC) and now accounts for 5% of revenue (v/s 15.2% in FY21). The company reported a net new deal TCV of USD347m in 4QFY22. MPHL's Direct business has been consistently delivering exceptional growth, with a two-year CAGR of 26.1%, which is among the best in our coverage universe. With the management reiterating its industry-leading growth guidance in the Direct business, we expect standout growth to continue in this category (FY22-24E CAGR of 17.3%). MPHL should benefit from a growing deal pipeline (+16% YoY), and deal TCV (+42% YoY). It has also added ~1.7k employees and plans to ramp up fresher hiring level, which hints at good business visibility.



    Outlook


    The stock is currently trading at ~24x FY23E EPS. We value the stock at 28x FY24E EPS and maintain our BUY rating with a TP of INR3,200.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #MphasiS #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 30, 2022 09:54 pm
