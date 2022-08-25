English
    Buy Mphasis; target of Rs 2800: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Mphasis has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2800 in its research report dated August 23, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 25, 2022 / 02:25 PM IST
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Mphasis


    Deal win momentum, deal pipeline buildup, and client conversation remain steady. The company highlighted pockets of weakness – mortgage, deferment in spending on horizon-3 initiatives, and furloughs announced by few clients – which may weigh on near-term growth. Focus on proactive large deal origination, steady expansion in competencies, client mining, new logo additions, and steady increase in deal sizes and tenure led to healthy deal TCV wins and revenue conversion. The company expects Q2 growth to be better than Q1. Mphasis remains confident of delivering EBITM within the guided range of 15.25-17% for FY23. EBITM was 15.3% in Q1 and is expected to remain stable with an upward bias, considering better utilization, offshore shift, flattening pyramid, pricing benefits, and lower ESOP charges.



    Outlook


    Weakness in mortgage business and furloughs in few accounts are likely to weigh on near-term revenue growth. We retain Buy with a TP of Rs2,800 at 25x Jun’24E EPS, given continued wallet share gains and steady expansion in addressable markets with competency build-up.

    At 14:23 hrs MphasiS was quoting at Rs 2,201.20, down Rs 19.55, or 0.88 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,245.65 and an intraday low of Rs 2,200.00.

    It was trading with volumes of 14,375 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 29,867 shares, a decrease of -51.87 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.92 percent or Rs 43.55 at Rs 2,220.75.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 3,659.75 and 52-week low Rs 2,071.60 on 19 October, 2021 and 15 July, 2022, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 39.85 percent below its 52-week high and 6.26 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 41,460.58 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Mphasis - 250822 - emkay

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #MphasiS #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 25, 2022 02:25 pm
