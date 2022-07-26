Buy Mphasis; target of Rs 2730: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct is bullish on Mphasis has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2730 in its research report dated July 24, 2022.
July 26, 2022 / 02:05 PM IST
ICICI Direct's research report on Mphasis
Mpahsis Ltd (Mphasis) offers application services, BPO and infrastructure services, BFSI, Technology, communication & logistic services. The company’s direct revenue increased 35.7% YoY on a reported basis & 34.4% in CC terms in FY22 • OCF, EBITDA of 75% and double digit return ratio (with RoCE of 20%).
Outlook
We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value Mphasis at Rs 2730 i.e. 24x P/E on FY24E EPS.
