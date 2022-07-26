Buy Mphasis; target of Rs 2600: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Mphasis

MPHL’s 1QFY23 performance was led by a 2.4% QoQ growth in CC in the Direct business (v/s estimate of +3.5% QoQ CC), while DXC declined 6.3% QoQ CC (v/s estimate of -3% QoQ CC). Deal momentum was intact with a strong net new TCV of USD302m and an all-time high pipeline (up 6% QoQ). It also reported a large deal win (of USD60m) in Jul’22. MPHL’s Direct business was soft in 1QFY23 due to slowdown in its mortgage processing business (DR) led by elevated interest rates and weakness of a few European clients. While we expect the drag in its mortgage business to continue given the interest rate environment, the growing share of non-rate sensitive business (50%+ of DR in 1QFY23) should reduce the intensity of the impact. However, with both DR and DXC verticals (10%+ of revenue) declining in the near term, we forecast MPHL’s revenue growth to moderate to midteens in FY23, despite strong demand trend in rest of the Direct business.



Outlook

Our TP of INR2,600 implies 24x FY24E EPS. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock.

