Buy Mphasis; target of Rs 1902: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Mphasis has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1902 in its research report dated February 05, 2021.

Broker Research
February 08, 2021 / 03:41 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mphasis


We have increased our EPS estimates for FY22/23 by 7.6%/5.4% and target price to INR 1902 (earlier: 1719) led by 1) shifting focus to faster growing direct core business 2) decline of DXC to narrow down 3) large deal pipeline up by 50% YoY & 9MFY21 deal pipeline stood at US$866mn up by 52%. We anticipate direct core business to grow by 22%/15.2% in FY22/23E & DXC business to decline by 24%/16.6% in FY22/23E. We are also forecasting revenue growth at 15% for FY22E (~250-300bps higher than cons estimates) & 12.5% for FY23E. DXC business sharply declined in last 4 quarters by average 15%. In Q3FY21 its run rate was also down to just US$44mn from US$84.4mn in Q3FY20. We expect the rate of decline to slowdown hereon. Management indicated visibility in DXC revenues post Sep-21, as they recently signed a multi-year deal with them. We believe cons estimates will be revised upwards once intensity of DXC drag down reduces.


Outlook


Further, Mphasis large deal pipeline up by 50% YoY & 9MFY21 deal pipeline stood at US$866mn up by 52%. We believe strong deal ramp up & faster revenue conversion of deals will bring positive surprises on growth front.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #MphasiS #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Feb 8, 2021 03:41 pm

