Buy Mphasis; target of Rs 1902: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mphasis

We have increased our EPS estimates for FY22/23 by 7.6%/5.4% and target price to INR 1902 (earlier: 1719) led by 1) shifting focus to faster growing direct core business 2) decline of DXC to narrow down 3) large deal pipeline up by 50% YoY & 9MFY21 deal pipeline stood at US$866mn up by 52%. We anticipate direct core business to grow by 22%/15.2% in FY22/23E & DXC business to decline by 24%/16.6% in FY22/23E. We are also forecasting revenue growth at 15% for FY22E (~250-300bps higher than cons estimates) & 12.5% for FY23E. DXC business sharply declined in last 4 quarters by average 15%. In Q3FY21 its run rate was also down to just US$44mn from US$84.4mn in Q3FY20. We expect the rate of decline to slowdown hereon. Management indicated visibility in DXC revenues post Sep-21, as they recently signed a multi-year deal with them. We believe cons estimates will be revised upwards once intensity of DXC drag down reduces.

Outlook

Further, Mphasis large deal pipeline up by 50% YoY & 9MFY21 deal pipeline stood at US$866mn up by 52%. We believe strong deal ramp up & faster revenue conversion of deals will bring positive surprises on growth front.

