MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Mphasis; target of Rs 1740: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Mphasis has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1740 in its research report dated January 23, 2021.

Broker Research
January 28, 2021 / 03:49 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Mphasis


We maintain BUY on Mphasis (MPHL), based on strong growth outlook in Direct International (85% of revenue) and despite the uncertainty around the diminishing DXC portfolio (13% of revenue). Key indicators for Direct International growth are (1) deal pipeline increase by 49% and 9MFY21 net new TCV growth of 68% YoY, (2) increase in large & integrated deal component and broad-based growth (T10 and >USD5mn accounts), (3) acceleration in sub-segments such as Europe geography and Direct-Hi-tech sub-vertical, and (4) recent wins expected to improve the growth prospects of Insurance vertical. Operating performance of MPHL remains consistent within its 15.5-16.5% EBIT band and presents an upward bias with levers such as offshore/utilisation.


Outlook


MPHL’s valuation discount to mid-tier IT is expected to reduce, supported by an improving mix of high-growth Direct business, limiting the impact from DXC and on FCF yield >5%, ~30% RoIC, FY21-23E EPS CAGR at 16%. Our target price is Rs 1,740, valuing MPHL at 20x Dec-22E EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #HDFC Securities #MphasiS #Recommendations
first published: Jan 28, 2021 03:49 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.