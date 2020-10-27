172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-mphasis-target-of-rs-1711-prabhudas-lilladher-6021461.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mphasis; target of Rs 1711: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Mphasis has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1711 in its research report dated October 26, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mphasis

Mphasis reported strong beat in Q2 revenue of 327.4$ Mn with growth of +6% QoQ CC / 18.4% YoY CC / 7.2% QoQ USD (Ple: 3% QoQ CC, 3.9% QoQ USD). Direct Channels grew at a robust 10.9% QoQ CC contributing 83.8% to revenues while DXC channel revenues declined 15.5% QoQ. Growth was led by banking and capital markets that grew a remarkable 17% QoQ. EBIT margin (pre-forex impact) at 16.2% grew at modest rate (+45 bps QoQ) and was in-line with our estimates (Ple: 16%). Margin band was maintained at 15.5- 16.5% & aspiring to grow above that also.



Outlook


We continue to value Mpahsis on 20X earnings multiple on Sep-22 EPS of INR 85.6 to arrive at a changed TP of INR 1711 (earlier:1693). Mpahsis is currently trading at attractive multiples of 17.2/15.2X on EPS of 80.3/91 on FY22/23 respectively. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 01:29 pm

tags #Buy #MphasiS #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

