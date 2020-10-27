Buy Mphasis; target of Rs 1711: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mphasis

Mphasis reported strong beat in Q2 revenue of 327.4$ Mn with growth of +6% QoQ CC / 18.4% YoY CC / 7.2% QoQ USD (Ple: 3% QoQ CC, 3.9% QoQ USD). Direct Channels grew at a robust 10.9% QoQ CC contributing 83.8% to revenues while DXC channel revenues declined 15.5% QoQ. Growth was led by banking and capital markets that grew a remarkable 17% QoQ. EBIT margin (pre-forex impact) at 16.2% grew at modest rate (+45 bps QoQ) and was in-line with our estimates (Ple: 16%). Margin band was maintained at 15.5- 16.5% & aspiring to grow above that also.

Outlook

We continue to value Mpahsis on 20X earnings multiple on Sep-22 EPS of INR 85.6 to arrive at a changed TP of INR 1711 (earlier:1693). Mpahsis is currently trading at attractive multiples of 17.2/15.2X on EPS of 80.3/91 on FY22/23 respectively. Maintain Buy.

